|No War With Iran! Protest in Monterey
|Date
|Thursday January 09
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
|Location Details
|
Window On The Bay / Monterey Waterfront Park, intersection of Del Monte Ave and Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA
|
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Anti-War Protest in Monterey
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4 p.m. (local time)
WHERE: Window On The Bay / Monterey Waterfront Park, intersection of Del Monte Ave and Camino El Estero
We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 4 p.m. local time, Monterery with join the anti-war majority in across this country to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:14 PM
