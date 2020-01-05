top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
In San Francisco, Thousands March Against Occupation of Iraq And War With Iran
by Eddie Stiel
Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 8:39 AM
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2500 to 3000 people marched from Powell and Market to UN Plaza, proclaiming "US Out of Iraq" and "No War With Iran."
sm_dscn0430.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2500 to 3000 people marched from Powell and Market to UN Plaza, proclaiming "US Out of Iraq" and "No War With Iran."

Various groups like the Answer Coalition and Code Pink called for this rally and march before the January 3rd US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani outside the Baghdad airport. That extrajudicial murder added urgency to Saturday's action.

Close to 1000 people rallied at Powell and Market, filling the area near the cable car turnaround, while various speakers decried the US led escalation of warfare in Iraq.

As the group hit the streets, it approximately tripled in size as we weaved down Market Street, 4th Street, Mission Street, 6th Street and back onto Market Street for a closing rally at UN Plaza.
§Young People Know The Score
by Eddie Stiel Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 8:39 AM
sm_dscn0431.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§Code Pink Banner
by Eddie Stiel Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 8:39 AM
sm_dscn0434.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§Out Of The Mall And Into The Streets
by Eddie Stiel Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 8:39 AM
sm_dscn0435.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§Front Of March At 6th And Market
by Eddie Stiel Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 8:39 AM
sm_dscn0437.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§Rear Of March At 6th And Market
by Eddie Stiel Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 8:39 AM
sm_dscn0438.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code