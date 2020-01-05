From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In San Francisco, Thousands March Against Occupation of Iraq And War With Iran
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2500 to 3000 people marched from Powell and Market to UN Plaza, proclaiming "US Out of Iraq" and "No War With Iran."
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2500 to 3000 people marched from Powell and Market to UN Plaza, proclaiming "US Out of Iraq" and "No War With Iran."
Various groups like the Answer Coalition and Code Pink called for this rally and march before the January 3rd US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani outside the Baghdad airport. That extrajudicial murder added urgency to Saturday's action.
Close to 1000 people rallied at Powell and Market, filling the area near the cable car turnaround, while various speakers decried the US led escalation of warfare in Iraq.
As the group hit the streets, it approximately tripled in size as we weaved down Market Street, 4th Street, Mission Street, 6th Street and back onto Market Street for a closing rally at UN Plaza.
§Young People Know The Score
