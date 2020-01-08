View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
|Thursday January 09
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
Livermore Flagpole Plaza, First Street and South Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550
Livermore: No War with Iran! Rally
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)
WHERE: Livermore Flagpole Plaza, First Street and South Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550
We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m., Livermore will be joining the anti-war majority across this country to visibly oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.
Do you agree that we should not start another war because of 45's action? Then join us!
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent and peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 12:06 AM
