At SF Anti-War Rally Free Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning NOW! by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jan 26th, 2020 12:17 PM A rally was held for Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning before the San Francisco anti-war rally on January. 25, 2020.



WikiLeaks exposed US war crimes that have yet to be prosecuted but Assange and Chelsea are in prison for exposing these crimes.



Additional media:

Speak Out For Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning At UK Consulate: Free All Whistleblowers/Journalists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAbCm5S8nv8



The award ceremony and rally held for Assange outside Belmarsh prison

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg8cf4nQyzY



Twitter Stop Blocking Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning Solidarity Sites! SF Protest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNlzkaLOtW4&t=9s

https://classconscious.org/2019/06/29/protest-at-twitter-hq-july-

8th-against-censorship-of-pro-assange-accounts/



The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s



Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk



The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s



SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s



The rally was sponsored by Bay Action To Free Assange

http://bayaction2freeassange.org



Production of Labor Video Project

Assange & Manning are fighting for free speech and have been jailed for exposing the truth.

WikiLeaks exposed the corruption and support for dictatorships by Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State and John Podesta's manipulation of the Democratic Primary to stop Bernie Sanders.