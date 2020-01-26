top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
At SF Anti-War Rally Free Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning NOW!
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jan 26th, 2020 12:17 PM
A rally was held for Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning before the San Francisco anti-war rally on January. 25, 2020.
assange_rally_sf_1-25-20.jpg
At a rally on 1/25/20 in San Francisco against US wars in Iran, Iraq and around the world supporters of Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning rallied to demand their freedom.

WikiLeaks exposed US war crimes that have yet to be prosecuted but Assange and Chelsea are in prison for exposing these crimes.

Additional media:
Speak Out For Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning At UK Consulate: Free All Whistleblowers/Journalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAbCm5S8nv8

The award ceremony and rally held for Assange outside Belmarsh prison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg8cf4nQyzY

Twitter Stop Blocking Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning Solidarity Sites! SF Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNlzkaLOtW4&t=9s
https://classconscious.org/2019/06/29/protest-at-twitter-hq-july-
8th-against-censorship-of-pro-assange-accounts/

The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s

Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

The rally was sponsored by Bay Action To Free Assange
http://bayaction2freeassange.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuF9fcOs6Lg
§Assange & Manning Fighting For Free Speech
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jan 26th, 2020 12:17 PM
assange_war_crimes.jpeg
Assange & Manning are fighting for free speech and have been jailed for exposing the truth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuF9fcOs6Lg
§WikiLeaks Exposed Corrupt Hillary Clinton & John Podesta
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jan 26th, 2020 12:17 PM
sm_clinto_hillary_with_john_podesta.jpg
original image (1200x787)
WikiLeaks exposed the corruption and support for dictatorships by Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State and John Podesta's manipulation of the Democratic Primary to stop Bernie Sanders.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuF9fcOs6Lg
