At SF Anti-War Rally Free Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning NOW!
A rally was held for Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning before the San Francisco anti-war rally on January. 25, 2020.
At a rally on 1/25/20 in San Francisco against US wars in Iran, Iraq and around the world supporters of Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning rallied to demand their freedom.
WikiLeaks exposed US war crimes that have yet to be prosecuted but Assange and Chelsea are in prison for exposing these crimes.
Additional media:
Speak Out For Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning At UK Consulate: Free All Whistleblowers/Journalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAbCm5S8nv8
The award ceremony and rally held for Assange outside Belmarsh prison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg8cf4nQyzY
Twitter Stop Blocking Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning Solidarity Sites! SF Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNlzkaLOtW4&t=9s
https://classconscious.org/2019/06/29/protest-at-twitter-hq-july-
8th-against-censorship-of-pro-assange-accounts/
The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s
Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
The rally was sponsored by Bay Action To Free Assange
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Assange & Manning Fighting For Free Speech
Assange & Manning are fighting for free speech and have been jailed for exposing the truth.
WikiLeaks exposed the corruption and support for dictatorships by Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State and John Podesta's manipulation of the Democratic Primary to stop Bernie Sanders.
