



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)



WHERE: Intersection of of Stevens Creek and South Winchester Blvd., at the border of

San Jose 95128 and Santa Clara 95050 (next to Santana Row shopping center)



Anti-diplomacy and warmongering have defined Trump's presidency, but his most recent reckless, illegal acts of aggression have brought us to the brink of all-out war with Iran, a disastrous, unacceptable outcome that we must do everything in our power to stop. Join us with the rest of the nation to show Trump you will not stand for his war with Iran.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



Nationwide website:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 7:14 PM