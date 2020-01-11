top
Sunset Peace Vigil in Foster City
Date Tuesday January 14
Time 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorJim Mitulski
Location Details
In front of Foster City City Hall (610 Foster City Blvd)
We are members of Island United Church and we invite you to join us next Tuesday, January 14, from 5 pm to 5:30 in front of Foster City City Hall (610 Foster City Blvd) for a half hour non-partisan non-sectarian Peace Vigil. Our primary goal is to make a public witness using our bodies and our voices calling for a peaceful resolution to our current situation in Iraq and Iran. We‘ll sing, stand, hold, candles or lights, chant “All we are saying is give peace a chance”, and hold silence.... We also want to say to our friends who live among us who are of Iraqi or Iranian descent that we stand with you as an esteemed part of our community. Questions? Revmitulski [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 11th, 2020 11:09 AM
