J9 Protest in San Francisco
Hundreds gathered at One Post St. above Montgomery BART on a day of national action.
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
A coalition of anti-war groups called for a national day of action one week after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Organizers issued a statement: "In the wake of the Trump administration's reckless assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, and threats to escalate conflict, activists carrying a 'no war' message will urge restraint and that the United States avoid yet another unnecessary, costly war of choice in the Middle East."
The momentum of the mobilization slowed somewhat after President Trump called for more economic sanctions on Iran but no further military action the day before the planned action. Nevertheless, hundreds gathered to protest at One Post St. above Montgomery BART in San Francisco.
§Talk
Being anti-war is patriotic
Center for American Islamic Relations
