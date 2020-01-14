top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
J9 Protest in San Francisco
by No War on Iran
Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
Hundreds gathered at One Post St. above Montgomery BART on a day of national action.
sm_jan9crowd1.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

A coalition of anti-war groups called for a national day of action one week after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Organizers issued a statement: "In the wake of the Trump administration's reckless assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, and threats to escalate conflict, activists carrying a 'no war' message will urge restraint and that the United States avoid yet another unnecessary, costly war of choice in the Middle East."

The momentum of the mobilization slowed somewhat after President Trump called for more economic sanctions on Iran but no further military action the day before the planned action. Nevertheless, hundreds gathered to protest at One Post St. above Montgomery BART in San Francisco.
§Talk
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awtalk.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Speaker
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awspeaker.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Expressions
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awsignsexpressions.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§No War on Iran
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awsign1.jpg
original image (3000x2402)
§US Flag
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awkokuflag.jpg
original image (3150x2104)
Being anti-war is patriotic
§Gathered
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awkokgrp.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Extinction Rebellion
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awextreb.jpg
original image (2100x3150)
§Speaker from CAIR
by No War on Iran Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:53 PM
sm_jan9awcair.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
Center for American Islamic Relations
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code