|No War With Iran! Protest in Pacifica
|Thursday January 09
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
|Intersection of Hwy 1 & Reina Del Mar, Pacifica, CA 94044
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Protest in Pacifica
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)
WHERE: Corner of Hwy 1 & Reina Del Mar, Pacifica, CA 94044
Join us in a nationwide "No War with Iran" visibility event to help stop Trump's disastrous march to war. Bring signs for honk-and-wave to say NO to Trump’s war with Iran.
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
Nationwide website: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war-with-iran/search/?logo
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 7:01 PM
