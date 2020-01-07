From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Anti-War Protest in Santa Cruz
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Clock Tower, Water Street and N. Pacific Ave, Downtown Santa Cruz, CA 95060
We will not be forced into another war. This Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. local time, the anti-war majority in this country will get visible to oppose Trump’s war and say #NoWarWithIran.
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
