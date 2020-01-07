



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)



WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park (outside Fremont Courthouse), intersection of Walnut Ave. and Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538



Stand against war with Iran on Thursday, January 9, 5 - 6 p.m. local time. We will meet in Fremont's Veterans Park next to the Fremont Courthouse at the corner of Paseo Padre Pkwy and Walnut. We will have a few speeches, singing and a rally to say #NoWarWithIran.



Join co-hosts Indivisible Alameda County, OFA-EBC and Fremont Parent and Activist Dianne Jones. Please join us on Thursday from 5-5:30 PM for the program, followed by a rally on the corner until 6 PM.



The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated—millions of lives hang in the balance.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



