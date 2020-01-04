From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resounding Chants at San Mateo "No War with Iran" Rally after Drone Strikes
Five thousand marched in San Francisco at noon on January 4; for people who felt they wanted something a little smaller, nearby San Mateo was a good option.
"We are here in the suburbs but still very passionate people who understand the issues," said one San Mateo resident who joined the rally on El Camino Real in the wake of drone strikes in Bagdad.
San Mateo Peace Action (SMPA) organized the protest on the corner of El Camino Real and Third Avenue. They are there every week on Saturdays from 3 to 4pm.
“We’re a peace group and we’ve been out here for years against war,” said Cheryl Kozanitas, an organizer with SMPA, who is also a member of the Raging Grannies.
“We really need to [...] concentrate our resources on fighting climate change rather than fighting people in the Middle East,” said a protester who added that she will be on the streets all the more in 2020.
