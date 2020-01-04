top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
Resounding Chants at San Mateo "No War with Iran" Rally after Drone Strikes
by On the Streets
Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 10:46 PM
Five thousand marched in San Francisco at noon on January 4; for people who felt they wanted something a little smaller, nearby San Mateo was a good option.
sm_jan4granniesleadgroup__1_.jpg
original image (876x1238)
"We are here in the suburbs but still very passionate people who understand the issues," said one San Mateo resident who joined the rally on El Camino Real in the wake of drone strikes in Bagdad.

San Mateo Peace Action (SMPA) organized the protest on the corner of El Camino Real and Third Avenue. They are there every week on Saturdays from 3 to 4pm.

“We’re a peace group and we’ve been out here for years against war,” said Cheryl Kozanitas, an organizer with SMPA, who is also a member of the Raging Grannies.

“We really need to [...] concentrate our resources on fighting climate change rather than fighting people in the Middle East,” said a protester who added that she will be on the streets all the more in 2020.
§Present!
by On the Streets Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 10:46 PM
sm_jan4lesliearrives.jpg
original image (915x1334)
§Rise Up!
by On the Streets Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 10:46 PM
sm_jan4jumpbrighten.jpg
original image (892x1242)
§Get down!
by On the Streets Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 10:46 PM
sm_jan4leadlowbrighten.jpg
original image (990x756)
§SMPA and RG's
by On the Streets Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 10:46 PM
sm_jan4withcheryl.jpg
original image (881x863)
§Sign on the ground
by On the Streets Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 10:46 PM
jan4lastticktock.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code