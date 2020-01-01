From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Jan 4 Protest: U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!
From: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_action_us_troops_out_of_iraq
Sat. Jan. 4 National Day of Action U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!
Answer Coalition
January 01, 2020
On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand: NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!
SIGN ON AS AN ENDORSER HERE!
In response to the massive protests in Iraq following the latest U.S. aerial assault that killed scores of Iraqis, Donald Trump has ordered 750 more U.S. troops to the Middle East and potentially 3,000 more. This is in addition to the 5,200 U.S. troops already stationed in Iraq. Every U.S. president over the last 28 years has ordered the bombing of Iraq. The decision by Donald Trump and the Pentagon to launch new air assaults against Iraqis in the past week ignited nationwide resistance by Iraqis who want to reclaim their full sovereignty and do not want Iraq to be used in a U.S. war on Iran.
More than a million Iraqis have died during the past 28 years as a consequence of U.S. occupation, bombings and sanctions. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops have either been killed or suffered life-changing wounds. The U.S. government has spent more than $3 trillion in the ongoing occupation and bombing of this oil rich country. Instead of taking the United States out of this endless war, Trump is building up U.S. forces in the region and threatening a war with Iran.
Initiators for this call include the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, World Beyond War and many other anti-war and peace organizations. If you want to add your name as an endorser click here.
Demonstrations will also take place on Saturday, January 4 in the following cities.
The White House - Washington D.C.
12 noon at the White House
Albuquerque, NM
2pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd
Initiated by ANSWER Albuquerque
Chicago, IL
12 noon at Trump Tower
Initiated by ANSWER Chicago
Los Angeles, CA
1 pm at Pershing Square
Initiated by ANSWER LA
New York City, NY
11 am at Times Square
Initiated by ANSWER New York
San Francisco, CA
12 noon at Powell and Market
Initiated by ANSWER San Francisco
Arlington, MA
12noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St
Initiated by Arlington United for Justice with Peace (AUJP)
Seattle, WA
2pm at Westlake Park
Initiated by ANSWER Seattle
Atlanta, GA
3 pm at Little Five Points
Initiated by ANSWER Atlanta
Denver, CO
Event details to be announced
Initiated by ANSWER Denver
For more event information: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_a...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 1st, 2020 7:04 PM
