

Sat. Jan. 4 National Day of Action U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!

Answer Coalition

January 01, 2020





On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand: NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!



SIGN ON AS AN ENDORSER HERE!



In response to the massive protests in Iraq following the latest U.S. aerial assault that killed scores of Iraqis, Donald Trump has ordered 750 more U.S. troops to the Middle East and potentially 3,000 more. This is in addition to the 5,200 U.S. troops already stationed in Iraq. Every U.S. president over the last 28 years has ordered the bombing of Iraq. The decision by Donald Trump and the Pentagon to launch new air assaults against Iraqis in the past week ignited nationwide resistance by Iraqis who want to reclaim their full sovereignty and do not want Iraq to be used in a U.S. war on Iran.



More than a million Iraqis have died during the past 28 years as a consequence of U.S. occupation, bombings and sanctions. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops have either been killed or suffered life-changing wounds. The U.S. government has spent more than $3 trillion in the ongoing occupation and bombing of this oil rich country. Instead of taking the United States out of this endless war, Trump is building up U.S. forces in the region and threatening a war with Iran.



Initiators for this call include the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, World Beyond War and many other anti-war and peace organizations. If you want to add your name as an endorser click here.



Demonstrations will also take place on Saturday, January 4 in the following cities.



The White House - Washington D.C.

12 noon at the White House



Albuquerque, NM

2pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd

Initiated by ANSWER Albuquerque



Chicago, IL

12 noon at Trump Tower

Initiated by ANSWER Chicago



Los Angeles, CA

1 pm at Pershing Square

Initiated by ANSWER LA



New York City, NY

11 am at Times Square

Initiated by ANSWER New York



San Francisco, CA

12 noon at Powell and Market

Initiated by ANSWER San Francisco



Arlington, MA

12noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St

Initiated by Arlington United for Justice with Peace (AUJP)



Seattle, WA

2pm at Westlake Park

Initiated by ANSWER Seattle



Atlanta, GA

3 pm at Little Five Points

Initiated by ANSWER Atlanta



Denver, CO

Event details to be announced

