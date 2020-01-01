top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/ 4/2020
Jan 4 Protest: U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 04
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER
Location Details
Powell and Market, San Francisco, Powell St BART Station.
From: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_action_us_troops_out_of_iraq
Sat. Jan. 4 National Day of Action U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!
Answer Coalition
January 01, 2020


On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand: NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!

SIGN ON AS AN ENDORSER HERE!

In response to the massive protests in Iraq following the latest U.S. aerial assault that killed scores of Iraqis, Donald Trump has ordered 750 more U.S. troops to the Middle East and potentially 3,000 more. This is in addition to the 5,200 U.S. troops already stationed in Iraq. Every U.S. president over the last 28 years has ordered the bombing of Iraq. The decision by Donald Trump and the Pentagon to launch new air assaults against Iraqis in the past week ignited nationwide resistance by Iraqis who want to reclaim their full sovereignty and do not want Iraq to be used in a U.S. war on Iran.

More than a million Iraqis have died during the past 28 years as a consequence of U.S. occupation, bombings and sanctions. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops have either been killed or suffered life-changing wounds. The U.S. government has spent more than $3 trillion in the ongoing occupation and bombing of this oil rich country. Instead of taking the United States out of this endless war, Trump is building up U.S. forces in the region and threatening a war with Iran.

Initiators for this call include the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, World Beyond War and many other anti-war and peace organizations. If you want to add your name as an endorser click here.

Demonstrations will also take place on Saturday, January 4 in the following cities.

The White House - Washington D.C.
12 noon at the White House

Albuquerque, NM
2pm at Kirtland Airforce Base, San Mateo and Gibson Blvd
Initiated by ANSWER Albuquerque

Chicago, IL
12 noon at Trump Tower
Initiated by ANSWER Chicago

Los Angeles, CA
1 pm at Pershing Square
Initiated by ANSWER LA

New York City, NY
11 am at Times Square
Initiated by ANSWER New York

San Francisco, CA
12 noon at Powell and Market
Initiated by ANSWER San Francisco

Arlington, MA
12noon at Broadway Plaza, Mass. Ave. and Medford St
Initiated by Arlington United for Justice with Peace (AUJP)

Seattle, WA
2pm at Westlake Park
Initiated by ANSWER Seattle

Atlanta, GA
3 pm at Little Five Points
Initiated by ANSWER Atlanta

Denver, CO
Event details to be announced
Initiated by ANSWER Denver
For more event information: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_a...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 1st, 2020 7:04 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code