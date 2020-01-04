top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/ 4/2020
No War On Iran
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 04
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPalestine Justice Coalition
Location Details
Town Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Santa Cruz
On Friday morning, the US military bombed and killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Quds Force near the international airport in Baghdad, Iraq. Soleimani is credited with defeating ISIS, Al-Qaeda and other extremists. Also killed was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee. This assassination was ordered by President Trump, according to the Pentagon. This is a blatantly illegal act that will surely have a response from Iran and could lead to a regional or global war. That’s why we need to spread the word quickly to mobilize Saturday for “No War on Iran. US Out of Iraq and the Middle East!”

On Saturday, January 4, Popular Resistance along with the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC), World Beyond War, Voices for Creative Nonviolence and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:

NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!

The government of Iraq has called on US troops to leave Iraq. Last week, people protested at the massive US embassy compound in Baghdad calling on US troops to leave the country.

https://popularresistance.org/us-out-of-iraq/
sm_flags.jpg
original image (960x720)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4651421975...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 4:31 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code