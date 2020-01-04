



On Saturday, January 4, Popular Resistance along with the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC), World Beyond War, Voices for Creative Nonviolence and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:



NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!



The government of Iraq has called on US troops to leave Iraq. Last week, people protested at the massive US embassy compound in Baghdad calling on US troops to leave the country.



https://popularresistance.org/us-out-of-iraq/ On Friday morning, the US military bombed and killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Quds Force near the international airport in Baghdad, Iraq. Soleimani is credited with defeating ISIS, Al-Qaeda and other extremists. Also killed was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee. This assassination was ordered by President Trump, according to the Pentagon. This is a blatantly illegal act that will surely have a response from Iran and could lead to a regional or global war. That’s why we need to spread the word quickly to mobilize Saturday for “No War on Iran. US Out of Iraq and the Middle East!”On Saturday, January 4, Popular Resistance along with the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC), World Beyond War, Voices for Creative Nonviolence and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!The government of Iraq has called on US troops to leave Iraq. Last week, people protested at the massive US embassy compound in Baghdad calling on US troops to leave the country. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4651421975...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 4:31 AM