top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
No War With Iran! Protest in Walnut Creek
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 09
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorContra Costa MoveOn and Indivisible ReSisters
Location Details
Corner of Civic Dr. and Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
No War with Iran! Rapid Response Rally in Walnut Creek

WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4 p.m. (local time)

WHERE: Corner of Civic Dr. and Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

HOSTS: Contra Costa MoveOn and Indivisible ReSisters

Tell Congress: Stand Strong Against Trump's Illegal Acts of War. No War with Iran!

We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m. local time, the anti-war majority in this country will get visible to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.

Trump's reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians. The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated—millions of lives hang in the balance. None of us will win, except politicians and corporations. Even more resources that our communities desperately need will be wasted on unnecessary violence.

People in the United States and across the globe are tired of war—from the military families who have seen multiple generations serve in the same conflict, to the Iranian, Iraqi, and Afghan families in the United States who worry for their loved ones back home.

We've learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war. We will not be driven by lies into another war. We will not allow our Iranian-American and Muslim neighbors to be targeted by law enforcement. We will not be divided.

PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
sm_no_war_iran_1.jpeg
original image (955x500)
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 12:14 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code