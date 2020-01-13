From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Day of Protest: No War on Iran!
|Saturday January 25
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|ANSWER Coalition
Old Courthouse Sq, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
The People of the World Say:
No War On Iran!
The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences.
The people of the world need to rise up and stop it. For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action. On Saturday, January 25 in cities across the globe, there will be protests against a new war in the Middle East. Please join us.
Initiators for this call include the United National Anti-War Committee, ANSWER, CODEPINK, Popular Resistance, Black Alliance for Peace, National Iranian-American Council (NIAC), Veterans For Peace, US Labor Against the War (USLAW), Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), Pastors for Peace/Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, International Action Center, United For Peace and Justice, Alliance For Global Justice (AFGJ), December 12th Movement, World Beyond War, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Dominican Sisters/ICAN, Nonviolence International, Food Not Bombs and many other anti-war and peace organizations.
