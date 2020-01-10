Codepink GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE PEACE WALK



DON’T IRAQ IRAN, U.S. TROOPS HOME NOW!

So far, Iran has been fortunate to avoid a full on war with the U.S., in spite of the reckless and illegal U.S. drone assassination of one of Iran's top military figures, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and other high ranking Iranian figures on Jan. 2 in Iraq. The U.S. has seen a revived peace movement this week in response to this dangerous U.S. aggression that puts us all at risk. Americans are growing more and more weary of over 18 years of endless war in the Middle East.



Join us this Sunday, on our beautiful Golden Gate Bridge, where we can express to the world via the global visitors that walk on the bridge every weekend: The people demand peace!

Money for human needs, not war and corporate greed.



Some suggested signs and visuals:

PEACE with IRAN

U.S. TROOPS HOME NOW!

DON’T IRAQ IRAN,

NOT ONE MORE WAR

NO to REGIME CHANGE!

TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!

END ENDLESS WAR!



Hope you can join us. And Bring Friends!



Renay, Martha, Susan, Nancy K., Carol, Paul, Michael, Laura, Fred & Toby

