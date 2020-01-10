From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NO IRAN WAR Golden Gate Bridge Peace Walk
Date
Sunday January 12
Time
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Toby Blomé
Location Details
|
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
11:45 am: Gather on the SF side of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. Parking available on southeast and southwest corners, just remember to take the last exit on hwy 101, northbound, as you approach the bridge, or, southbound, take the first exit after you leave the bridge. Arrive very early for best parking, or carpool. Public transportation below.
Noon: Walk begins on the eastern walkway from the southeast/S.F. side. Short, silent vigil in the middle with signs. Then return to the SF side bridge plaza for our rally. All welcome to speak.
1:00 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.
Hope you can join us!
BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
FMI & carpooling:
Toby, ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net
|
Codepink GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE PEACE WALK
DON’T IRAQ IRAN, U.S. TROOPS HOME NOW!
So far, Iran has been fortunate to avoid a full on war with the U.S., in spite of the reckless and illegal U.S. drone assassination of one of Iran's top military figures, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and other high ranking Iranian figures on Jan. 2 in Iraq. The U.S. has seen a revived peace movement this week in response to this dangerous U.S. aggression that puts us all at risk. Americans are growing more and more weary of over 18 years of endless war in the Middle East.
Join us this Sunday, on our beautiful Golden Gate Bridge, where we can express to the world via the global visitors that walk on the bridge every weekend: The people demand peace!
Money for human needs, not war and corporate greed.
Some suggested signs and visuals:
PEACE with IRAN
U.S. TROOPS HOME NOW!
DON’T IRAQ IRAN,
NOT ONE MORE WAR
NO to REGIME CHANGE!
TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
END ENDLESS WAR!
Hope you can join us. And Bring Friends!
Renay, Martha, Susan, Nancy K., Carol, Paul, Michael, Laura, Fred & Toby
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 10th, 2020 2:30 PM
