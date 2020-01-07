SF: No New War on Iran! Emergency Protest

Wednesday January 8 @ 5pm

Powell + Market Street, San Francisco



"Step back from the brink -- No war with Iran!"



The Trump regime has brought the world to the brink of a catastrophic new war in the Middle East by ordering the assassination of one of Iran’s top leaders, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Millions of people from all walks of life joined the huge funeral processions in Iraq as well as Iran demanding justice. Trump and his warmonger advisers knew that the leadership in Iran would have no alternative but to respond to the extreme provocation, opening the way for a massive new U.S. military assault on that country. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8162336854...

