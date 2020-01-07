top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/ 8/2020
SF: No New War on Iran! Emergency Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 08
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Location Details
Powell + Market, San Francisco
SF: No New War on Iran! Emergency Protest
Wednesday January 8 @ 5pm
Powell + Market Street, San Francisco

"Step back from the brink -- No war with Iran!"

The Trump regime has brought the world to the brink of a catastrophic new war in the Middle East by ordering the assassination of one of Iran’s top leaders, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Millions of people from all walks of life joined the huge funeral processions in Iraq as well as Iran demanding justice. Trump and his warmonger advisers knew that the leadership in Iran would have no alternative but to respond to the extreme provocation, opening the way for a massive new U.S. military assault on that country.
sm_jan_8_emergency_protest_no_war_on_iran.jpg
original image (1920x1006)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8162336854...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 8:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code