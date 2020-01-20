top
Global Day of Protest: No War with Iran! (Monterey)
Date Saturday January 25
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCODEPINK, ANSWER
Location Details
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave at Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940
GLOBAL DAY OF PROTEST AGAINST WAR

WHEN: January 25, 2020 @ noon - 1 PM

LOCATION: Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave at Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940

The People of the World Say: NO WAR!

The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences. The people of the world need to rise up and stop it.

For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action. On Saturday, January 25 in cities across the globe, there will be protests against a new war in the Middle East. Please join us.

Don't forget to contact Congress and tell them to prevent Trump from being able to carry out his war!
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/01252020monterey

