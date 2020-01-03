From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Protest in Davis: No War on Iran! U.S. Troops Out of Iraq!
|Saturday January 04
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Protest
|Yolo Grassroots Collective
|B Street and 5th Street, Davis, CA
DAVIS PROTEST: U.S. Out of Iraq! No War on Iran!
On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:
NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW!
NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!
ANSWER Coalition website list of nationwide protests: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_action_us_troops_out_of_iraq
Nationwide Endorsers (partial list):
ANSWER Coalition
CODEPINK
Popular Resistance
Veterans for Peace
World Beyond War
Voices for Creative Non-Violence
American-Iranian Friendship Committee (AIFC)
Black Alliance For Peace
United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC)
U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW)
Dorothy Day Catholic Worker - D.C.
Minnesota Peace Action
Labor for Palestine
Jews for Palestinian Right of Return
Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Network
Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network
Rev. Graylan Hagler, Senior Minister, Plymouth Congregational Church Washington, D.C.
Maine WTR Resource Center
Hilton Head for Peace
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1282742965...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 3rd, 2020 5:56 PM
