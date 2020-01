On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:



NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW!

NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!



ANSWER Coalition website list of nationwide protests:



Nationwide Endorsers (partial list):



ANSWER Coalition

CODEPINK

Popular Resistance

Veterans for Peace

World Beyond War

Voices for Creative Non-Violence

American-Iranian Friendship Committee (AIFC)

Black Alliance For Peace

United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC)

U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW)

Dorothy Day Catholic Worker - D.C.

Minnesota Peace Action

Labor for Palestine

Jews for Palestinian Right of Return

Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Network

Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network

Rev. Graylan Hagler, Senior Minister, Plymouth Congregational Church Washington, D.C.

Maine WTR Resource Center

Hilton Head for Peace DAVIS PROTEST: U.S. Out of Iraq! No War on Iran!On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK and others are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW!NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!ANSWER Coalition website list of nationwide protests: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_action_us_troops_out_of_iraq Nationwide Endorsers (partial list):ANSWER CoalitionCODEPINKPopular ResistanceVeterans for PeaceWorld Beyond WarVoices for Creative Non-ViolenceAmerican-Iranian Friendship Committee (AIFC)Black Alliance For PeaceUnited AntiWar Coalition (UNAC)U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW)Dorothy Day Catholic Worker - D.C.Minnesota Peace ActionLabor for PalestineJews for Palestinian Right of ReturnPierre Labossiere, Haiti Action NetworkSamidoun: Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity NetworkRev. Graylan Hagler, Senior Minister, Plymouth Congregational Church Washington, D.C.Maine WTR Resource CenterHilton Head for Peace For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1282742965...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 3rd, 2020 5:56 PM