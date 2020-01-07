top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
No War With Iran: Novato
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 09
Time 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPatty Hoyt
Location Details
Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Way, Novato
When Trump acts with ignorance, fear and ego, we will act with diplomacy and prioritize what is best for humanity. We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump's war with Iran. Stand up. Speak up. Raise your voice. Join with others in saying #NoWarWithIran.

Please make signs to bring. We will stand on the sidewalk and spread our message. The purpose of this action is to be a visible anti-war presence. Bring your friends and family.
For more event information: http://act.moveon.org/event/no-war-with-ir...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 12:59 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code