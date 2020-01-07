From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
|No War With Iran: Novato
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Patty Hoyt
|Location Details
|Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Way, Novato
|
When Trump acts with ignorance, fear and ego, we will act with diplomacy and prioritize what is best for humanity. We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump's war with Iran. Stand up. Speak up. Raise your voice. Join with others in saying #NoWarWithIran.
Please make signs to bring. We will stand on the sidewalk and spread our message. The purpose of this action is to be a visible anti-war presence. Bring your friends and family.
For more event information: http://act.moveon.org/event/no-war-with-ir...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 12:59 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network