GLOBAL DAY OF PROTEST AGAINST WAR



WHEN: Jan. 25, 2020 @ 4 PM -5 PM



LOCATION: Santa Cruz Town Clock, tri-intersection of Water Street, Front Street, N. Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



The People of the World Say: NO WAR!



The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences. The people of the world need to rise up and stop it.



For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action. On Saturday, January 25 in cities across the globe, there will be protests against a new war in the Middle East. Please join us.



Don't forget to contact Congress and tell them to prevent Trump from being able to carry out his war! For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/01252020scruz

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 20th, 2020 10:48 AM