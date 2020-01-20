From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 1/25/2020
|Global Day of Protest: No War on Iran! (Santa Cruz)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 25
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|CODEPINK, ANSWER
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz Town Clock, tri-intersection of Water Street, Front Street, N. Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|
GLOBAL DAY OF PROTEST AGAINST WAR
WHEN: Jan. 25, 2020 @ 4 PM -5 PM
LOCATION: Santa Cruz Town Clock, tri-intersection of Water Street, Front Street, N. Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
The People of the World Say: NO WAR!
The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences. The people of the world need to rise up and stop it.
For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action. On Saturday, January 25 in cities across the globe, there will be protests against a new war in the Middle East. Please join us.
Don't forget to contact Congress and tell them to prevent Trump from being able to carry out his war!
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/01252020scruz
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 20th, 2020 10:48 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network