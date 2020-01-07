NO WAR WITH IRAN! Protest in Fairfield, Solono County



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)



WHERE: Solano County Government Center, 675 Texas Street,Fairfield, CA 94533



When Trump acts with ignorance, fear and ego, we will act with diplomacy and prioritize what is best for humanity. We stand united. And we oppose Trump's rush to war with Iran.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:35 PM