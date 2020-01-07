top
No War With Iran! Nationwide Protest (San Francisco)
Date Thursday January 09
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn, Indivisible, Others
Location Details
One Post Street above Montgomery BART, San Francisco, CA 94104
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Anti-War Protest in San Francisco

WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ at 5 p.m.

WHERE: One Post St. above Montgomery BART, San Francisco, CA 94104

We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m. local time (in your time zone), the anti-war majority across this country will get visible to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.

Just show up to prevent the next senseless war. Know that no matter what happens that we did our part, and we did the best that we could. When WE fight, (the peaceful good fight) WE win!

PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
ARTICLE: 'No War With Iran' Protests Across the Nation on Thursday, Jan. 9STuesday Jan 7th, 2020 7:40 PM
