View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
No War With Iran! Nationwide Protest (San Francisco)
Date
Thursday January 09
Time
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
Location Details
|
One Post Street above Montgomery BART, San Francisco, CA 94104
|
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Anti-War Protest in San Francisco
WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ at 5 p.m.
WHERE: One Post St. above Montgomery BART, San Francisco, CA 94104
We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m. local time (in your time zone), the anti-war majority across this country will get visible to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.
Just show up to prevent the next senseless war. Know that no matter what happens that we did our part, and we did the best that we could. When WE fight, (the peaceful good fight) WE win!
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 5:51 PM
