|No War with Iran! (San Mateo)
|Date
|Saturday January 04
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|San Mateo Peace Action
|Location Details
|
corner 3rd Ave and El Camino
300 So El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
|
Only one hour but easy parking and packed with energy. Bring signs if you can. We will hold them up along the El Camino.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6256052382...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 3:40 AM
