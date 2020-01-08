View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
No War With Iran! Redwood City Protest
|Thursday January 09
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
|Intersection of Jefferson Avenue and El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063
REDWOOD CITY: No War With Iran! Protest
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)
WHERE: intersection of Jefferson Avenue and El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063
We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, the anti-war majority in this country will get visible to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.
Join us at the corner of Jefferson and El Camino Real in Redwood City to say
"No War with Iran!"
Bring simple signs -- "No More War"; "Yes to Diplomacy"; "No to War with Iran"
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
