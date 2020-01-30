top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
No War, No Sanctions on Iran
by We Insist
Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
January 25, 2020...a fabulous San Francisco turnout at the last in a series of emergency protests prompted by Trump’s assassination of Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani.
sm_tsj25whatisitgoodfor.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

More than a thousand protesters spilled on to the streets of San Francisco demonstrating against war with Iran and the US-led sanctions against the country. Activists rallied at Powell and Market, then marched to Union Square chanting anti-war slogans all along the way. Speakers said they want Trump removed from office before he ignites illegal wars, calling him the greatest threat the US is facing.

They fear that Trump’s order to assassinate Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps General Soleimani and sanctions on Iran could lead to more war in the Middle-East.

CodePink and the ANSWER coalition organized the international day of action. In San Francisco local activist groups including Arab Resource and Organization Center (AROC) and Bay Resistance had a strong presence.

Along their route Korean drumming provided a beat for the march.
§Stop Your Fucking War
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25fuckingwar.jpg
original image (3000x2405)
§Korean style drumming
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25koreandrummers.jpg
original image (3000x3010)
§No More Hate
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25nomorehate.jpg
original image (3152x2100)
§South Asians Against the War
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25soasians.jpg
original image (3150x2116)
§Holding Hands
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsholdinghands.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§No War on Iran signs
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25toyoonna.jpg
original image (3147x2100)
§Poor People's Campaign
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25poorpeople1st.jpg
original image (2400x3093)
§Extensive Button Collection
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25kokudude.jpg
original image (2694x3000)
§Message to Republicans
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25msgtorepub.jpg
original image (2101x3150)
§Moved to excitement
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsarmsup.jpg
original image (3150x2065)
§Trump sign
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25singleladytrumpsign.jpg
original image (2100x3304)
§It's a wrap
by We Insist Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_tsj25coolwrap_1.jpg
original image (3150x2104)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code