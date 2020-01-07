



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m.



WHERE: Intersection of Park Street & Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501



Alameda Says, "No War on Iran!" Bring your own signs for rush hour anti-war & peace vigil. A few signs will be available. Co-hosted by members of Courage to Resist.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:21 PM