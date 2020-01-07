View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
|Date
|Thursday January 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
|Location Details
|
Intersection of Park St & Central Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
Intersection near Starbucks, Peet's, the Star Pizza, and the Alameda Theater
|
Alameda Says "No War on Iran!"
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Intersection of Park Street & Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
Alameda Says, "No War on Iran!" Bring your own signs for rush hour anti-war & peace vigil. A few signs will be available. Co-hosted by members of Courage to Resist.
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
NATIONWIDE WEBSITE: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war-with-iran/search/?logo
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:21 PM
