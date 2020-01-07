View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
|No War With Iran! Protest in Oakland
|Thursday January 09
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|MoveOn, Indivisible, Others
|The Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
WAR: GOOD FOR ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!
PROTEST in OAKLAND
WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)
WHERE: The Grand Lake Theater Intersection, Oakland, CA 94610
Well...TUPAC SAID IT BEST "THEY GOT MONEY FOR WAR BUT CAN'T FEED THE POOR." Despair is not an option! JOIN US! BRING SIGNS OR MAKE ONE THERE! JUST COME AND BRING FRIENDS! LET'S KEEP ON MAKING LOTS OF NOISE!!!
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...
