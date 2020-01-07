top
No War With Iran! Protest in Davis
Date Thursday January 09
Time 4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible Yolo Co., Others
Location Details
Central Park, 5th St & B St, Davis, CA 95616
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Protest in Davis

WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. (local time)

WHERE: Central Park, 5th St & B St, Davis, CA 95616

We are strongly against waging War on Iran.

In our district, CD03, our Congressman, John Garamendi, has been silent regarding the assassination of the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, threats of war with Iran, and regarding the detaining of Iranian-American Citizens by CBP on our border simply for their background. He also must speak out, now, about the tripled down threat of war crimes against cultural heritage sites in Iran.

This threat of war crimes should be taken seriously and renounced in no uncertain terms by every elected official in America. Further, we would hope that the congressman's great support of our troops, with two Air Force Bases in this district, means he will definitively oppose sending them into an unprovoked and illegal war. And we call on Congressman Garamendi to repeal the 2002/3 AUMF that allows unchecked, unending war by the Executive branch.

Join Jewish Action NorCal, Indivisible Yolo, members of several multi-faith houses of worship, and many of our allies as we protest and state: NO WAR WITH IRAN!

PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.

Nationwide website: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war-with-iran/search/?logo
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:42 PM
