|US Out of Iraq! (San Jose)
PROTEST: US OUT OF IRAQ NOW!
When: January 04, 2020 at 3 PM - 4 PM
Location: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC), United for Peace & Justice (UFPJ), Feminist Foreign Policy, World Beyond War, Popular Resistance and Voices for Creative Nonviolence are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:
NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!
Make sure to bring a sign demonstrating your desire for peace with Iraq and, of course, wear pink!
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/01042020sanjose
