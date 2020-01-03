PROTEST: US OUT OF IRAQ NOW!



When: January 04, 2020 at 3 PM - 4 PM



Location: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113



On Saturday, January 4 the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC), United for Peace & Justice (UFPJ), Feminist Foreign Policy, World Beyond War, Popular Resistance and Voices for Creative Nonviolence are calling on people from around the United States to organize local demonstrations to demand:



NO MORE U.S. TROOPS TO IRAQ OR THE MIDDLE EAST! U.S. OUT OF IRAQ NOW! and NO WAR/NO SANCTIONS ON IRAN!



Make sure to bring a sign demonstrating your desire for peace with Iraq and, of course, wear pink!



Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 3rd, 2020 1:00 PM