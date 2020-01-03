



Donald Trump has ordered hundreds and perhaps thousands of more U.S. troops to the Middle East in response to the massive protests in Iraq following the latest U.S. aerial assault that killed scores of Iraqis. The protesters siege of the U.S. Embassy has ended as of now but the recent U.S. bombings of Iraq reveal the criminal, imperial character of the U.S. occupation of Iraq.



More than a million Iraqis have died during the past 28 years as a consequence of U.S. occupation, bombings, and sanctions. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops have either been killed or suffered life-changing wounds. The U.S. government has spent more than $3 trillion dollars in the on-going occupation and bombing of this oil-rich country.



In response, as a part of the national day of action this Saturday, January 4th at 4 PM

at 9th Street and K Street, please join



--Answer Coalition Sacramento

--Nor Cal Resist

--Sacramento Party for Socialism & Liberation

--Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento

--AFL-CIO

--Sacramento Peace Action



as we stand up and say, US TROOPS OUT OF IRAQ!



ANSWER Coalition website list of nationwide protests:



Nationwide Endorsers (partial list):



ANSWER Coalition

CODEPINK

Popular Resistance

Veterans for Peace

World Beyond War

Voices for Creative Non-Violence

American-Iranian Friendship Committee (AIFC)

Black Alliance For Peace

United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC)

U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW)

Dorothy Day Catholic Worker - D.C.

Minnesota Peace Action

Labor for Palestine

Jews for Palestinian Right of Return

Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Network

Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network

Rev. Graylan Hagler, Senior Minister, Plymouth Congregational Church Washington, D.C.

Maine WTR Resource Center

Hilton Head for Peace U.S. Out of Iraq! No War on Iran! Protest in State's Capital, SacramentoDonald Trump has ordered hundreds and perhaps thousands of more U.S. troops to the Middle East in response to the massive protests in Iraq following the latest U.S. aerial assault that killed scores of Iraqis. The protesters siege of the U.S. Embassy has ended as of now but the recent U.S. bombings of Iraq reveal the criminal, imperial character of the U.S. occupation of Iraq.More than a million Iraqis have died during the past 28 years as a consequence of U.S. occupation, bombings, and sanctions. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops have either been killed or suffered life-changing wounds. The U.S. government has spent more than $3 trillion dollars in the on-going occupation and bombing of this oil-rich country.In response, as a part of the national day of action this Saturday, January 4th at 4 PMat 9th Street and K Street, please join--Answer Coalition Sacramento--Nor Cal Resist--Sacramento Party for Socialism & Liberation--Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento--AFL-CIO--Sacramento Peace Actionas we stand up and say, US TROOPS OUT OF IRAQ!ANSWER Coalition website list of nationwide protests: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_action_us_troops_out_of_iraq Nationwide Endorsers (partial list):ANSWER CoalitionCODEPINKPopular ResistanceVeterans for PeaceWorld Beyond WarVoices for Creative Non-ViolenceAmerican-Iranian Friendship Committee (AIFC)Black Alliance For PeaceUnited AntiWar Coalition (UNAC)U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW)Dorothy Day Catholic Worker - D.C.Minnesota Peace ActionLabor for PalestineJews for Palestinian Right of ReturnPierre Labossiere, Haiti Action NetworkSamidoun: Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity NetworkRev. Graylan Hagler, Senior Minister, Plymouth Congregational Church Washington, D.C.Maine WTR Resource CenterHilton Head for Peace For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1303984873...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 3rd, 2020 5:48 PM