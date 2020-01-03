From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sacramento Protest: U.S. Troops Out of Iraq! No War on Iran!
|Date
|Saturday January 04
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|ANSWER Coalition & others
|Location Details
|Intersection of 9th Street and K Street, Downtown Sacramento
|
U.S. Out of Iraq! No War on Iran! Protest in State's Capital, Sacramento
Donald Trump has ordered hundreds and perhaps thousands of more U.S. troops to the Middle East in response to the massive protests in Iraq following the latest U.S. aerial assault that killed scores of Iraqis. The protesters siege of the U.S. Embassy has ended as of now but the recent U.S. bombings of Iraq reveal the criminal, imperial character of the U.S. occupation of Iraq.
More than a million Iraqis have died during the past 28 years as a consequence of U.S. occupation, bombings, and sanctions. Tens of thousands of U.S. troops have either been killed or suffered life-changing wounds. The U.S. government has spent more than $3 trillion dollars in the on-going occupation and bombing of this oil-rich country.
In response, as a part of the national day of action this Saturday, January 4th at 4 PM
at 9th Street and K Street, please join
--Answer Coalition Sacramento
--Nor Cal Resist
--Sacramento Party for Socialism & Liberation
--Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento
--AFL-CIO
--Sacramento Peace Action
as we stand up and say, US TROOPS OUT OF IRAQ!
ANSWER Coalition website list of nationwide protests: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_action_us_troops_out_of_iraq
Nationwide Endorsers (partial list):
ANSWER Coalition
CODEPINK
Popular Resistance
Veterans for Peace
World Beyond War
Voices for Creative Non-Violence
American-Iranian Friendship Committee (AIFC)
Black Alliance For Peace
United AntiWar Coalition (UNAC)
U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW)
Dorothy Day Catholic Worker - D.C.
Minnesota Peace Action
Labor for Palestine
Jews for Palestinian Right of Return
Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Network
Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network
Rev. Graylan Hagler, Senior Minister, Plymouth Congregational Church Washington, D.C.
Maine WTR Resource Center
Hilton Head for Peace
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1303984873...
