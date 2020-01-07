



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. (local time)



WHERE: In front of Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, CA 95814



Each Member of Congress must speak up now in opposition to war with Iran. The voices who want a new war with Iran are speaking very loudly, building a narrative intended to stoke fear against Iran, including Iranian-Americans.



Members of Congress must use their platform and issue statements immediately, stating their opposition to war with Iran. Join this national day of action to demand that Congress immediately pass a resolution to stop a war with Iran. Congress needs to act fast to stop Trump’s march to war. Under the Constitution, it’s Congress — not the executive branch — that decides when we go to war.



Congress should immediately pass a resolution ordering Trump to halt hostilities with Iran. It should also repeal the open-ended 2002 war authorization, which Trump has used to justify military action against Iranian interests. This will be a street corner sign waving. No speeches!



Did you know there is an anti-war protest every Thursday at 4:30 PM to 6 PM at this location? We're joining! Bring signs, and a friend!



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



NATIONWIDE WEBSITE: Sacramento Says "No War on Iran!"WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. (local time)WHERE: In front of Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, CA 95814Each Member of Congress must speak up now in opposition to war with Iran. The voices who want a new war with Iran are speaking very loudly, building a narrative intended to stoke fear against Iran, including Iranian-Americans.Members of Congress must use their platform and issue statements immediately, stating their opposition to war with Iran. Join this national day of action to demand that Congress immediately pass a resolution to stop a war with Iran. Congress needs to act fast to stop Trump’s march to war. Under the Constitution, it’s Congress — not the executive branch — that decides when we go to war.Congress should immediately pass a resolution ordering Trump to halt hostilities with Iran. It should also repeal the open-ended 2002 war authorization, which Trump has used to justify military action against Iranian interests. This will be a street corner sign waving. No speeches!Did you know there is an anti-war protest every Thursday at 4:30 PM to 6 PM at this location? We're joining! Bring signs, and a friend!PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.NATIONWIDE WEBSITE: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war-with-iran/search/?logo For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:27 PM