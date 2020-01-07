In San José, Protesters Say We've Got a Moron with a War On by Text: R.R. Photos: Bernie Bob Jung

Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 11:16 AM

Many interesting signs and flags from national day of action against war on Iran in San José, California.

January 4, 2020.

CodePink, Refuse Fascism Bay Area, and the ANSWER Coalition, joined by dozens of endorsing organizations, called for nationwide protests in response to the U.S. attack on Iran, and the good people of San José responded.



Some of the signs at the protest of hundreds read, "Moron with a War On," "Sanctions are Acts of War," "Drone Attacks are War Crimes," and "We Can Not Kill Our Way to Peace." Flags included the signature emblem flag of the Brown Berets and the Mexican national flag.



Charlotte Casey of the San José Peace and Justice Center said that the United States holds responsibility for the drumbeat towards out and out war. "It's our fault, that was an assassination in somebody else's country, in another country. Completely wrong," she stated. The San José Peace and Justice Center was amongst groups that took quick action to mobilize local activists on short notice. The center was founded in 1957 by members concerned about peace and social justice, especially in regards to the growing nuclear arms race between the Soviet Union and the United States.