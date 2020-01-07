top
In San José, Protesters Say We've Got a Moron with a War On
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bernie Bob Jung
Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 11:16 AM
Many interesting signs and flags from national day of action against war on Iran in San José, California.
January 4, 2020.
sm_berniebobsjiranmoron.jpg
original image (3050x2794)
CodePink, Refuse Fascism Bay Area, and the ANSWER Coalition, joined by dozens of endorsing organizations, called for nationwide protests in response to the U.S. attack on Iran, and the good people of San José responded.

Some of the signs at the protest of hundreds read, "Moron with a War On," "Sanctions are Acts of War," "Drone Attacks are War Crimes," and "We Can Not Kill Our Way to Peace." Flags included the signature emblem flag of the Brown Berets and the Mexican national flag.

Charlotte Casey of the San José Peace and Justice Center said that the United States holds responsibility for the drumbeat towards out and out war. "It's our fault, that was an assassination in somebody else's country, in another country. Completely wrong," she stated. The San José Peace and Justice Center was amongst groups that took quick action to mobilize local activists on short notice. The center was founded in 1957 by members concerned about peace and social justice, especially in regards to the growing nuclear arms race between the Soviet Union and the United States.
§Flags: Brown Berets and Mexican
§Flags: Brown Berets and Mexican
sm_berniebobsjiranflagsgu.jpg
original image (3889x2944)
§Guy in Camo
§Guy in Camo
sm_berniebobsjirancamo.jpg
original image (3921x2566)
§CodePink sign
§CodePink sign
sm_berniebob4charlotte.jpg
original image (3024x3774)
§Sign: Sanctions are Acts of War
§Sign: Sanctions are Acts of War
sm_berniebobsanctionsplus.jpg
original image (3490x1634)
§San José City Hall looms in the background
§San José City Hall looms in the background
sm_berniebobsjbestsignindy.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Sign: Drone Attacks are War Crimes
§Sign: Drone Attacks are War Crimes
sm_berniebobsjirandrone.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Photographic op
§Photographic op
sm_berniebobsjiranarch.jpg
original image (3909x2829)
§Faces
§Faces
sm_berniebobsjiranfaces.jpg
original image (3655x2211)
§Charlotte Casey of San José Peace Center and CodePink takes the mic
§Charlotte Casey of San José Peace Center and CodePink takes the mic
sm_berniebobsjirangrnscp.jpg
original image (2442x4007)
§Crowd in the hundreds
§Crowd in the hundreds
sm_berniebobsjiranmany.jpg
original image (4032x2356)
§San José is an anti-war city
§San José is an anti-war city
sm_berniebobsjirannatives.jpg
original image (3861x2079)
§Signs in English...
§Signs in English...
sm_berniebobsjiransigns.jpg
original image (3793x1975)
§...and in Spanish
§...and in Spanish
sm_berniebobsjiranspanish.jpg
original image (3191x2263)
§"We Cannot Kill Our Way to Peace"
§"We Cannot Kill Our Way to Peace"
sm_berniebobsjirantop.jpg
original image (3866x2196)
§Purple bandana
§Purple bandana
sm_berniebobsjirantopgu.jpg
original image (4032x2052)
