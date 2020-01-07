NO WAR WITH IRAN! Protest in Mountain View



WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)



WHERE: Gateway Park, intersection of W. El Camino Real and Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94040



We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m. local time,

Mountain View will join the anti-war majority across this country to visibly oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



Bring signs, candles, and your voices



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible. For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:54 PM