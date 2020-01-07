top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
No War With Iran! Protest Vigil in Mountain View
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 09
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn, Indivisible, Others
Location Details
Gateway Park, intersection of W. El Camino Real and Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94040
NO WAR WITH IRAN! Protest in Mountain View

WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 5 p.m. (local time)

WHERE: Gateway Park, intersection of W. El Camino Real and Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94040

We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m. local time,
Mountain View will join the anti-war majority across this country to visibly oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran.

PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

Bring signs, candles, and your voices

The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
sm_no_war_iran_1_1_1_1_1_1_1_1.jpeg
original image (955x500)
For more event information: https://www.nowarwithiran.org/event/no-war...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 6:54 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code