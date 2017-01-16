|
Mon Jan 16 2017 Reclaiming King's Legacy in the Age of Trump
120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump
The Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) writes: We call for a national week of direct action beginning on Martin Luther King day and culminating on Inauguration day. We intend to set a tone for the next four years of resistance: direct actions and street mobilizations to resist Trump's political agenda, and a banding together in our workplaces, schools, and communities to keep ourselves safe from Trump's violent supporters.
Before King's assassination, he began organizing the Poor People's Campaign designed to unify working people across the country. He spoke out forcefully against US imperialism abroad and the US war in Vietnam, in particular.
For 120 hours, we will show that we refuse to be governed by bigotry, we reject Donald Trump and his agenda, and we will resist the new fascistic "normal" by calling forth our collective people power to shut the system down.
2017 Reclaim Martin Luther King Jr. EventsBelow are publicly announced events. Some actions during the week will be held without notice. Stay tuned as events develop and more information becomes available.
Monday 1/16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Third Annual March to #ReclaimMLK! | MLK Films, First AME Church, 3701 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, 7-9pm
Tuesday 1/17: SURJ Action Against Displacement, Oakland City Hall, 9am | HIPPA Open Forum on Housing Crisis, San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, 12-2:30pm
Wednesday 1/18: Demand Contra Costa DA Mark Peterson Resign, at his office, 900 Ward Street, Martinez, 12pm | Rally at West Contra Costa School Board, 6pm | Interfaith Action, 6pm | People's Budge Assembly, OMNI Commons, 6:30pm | MLK Film Screening, OMNI Commons, 7pm
Thursday 1/19: Santa Rita Noise Demo, Dublin, 6pm
Friday 1/20, Inauguration Day, General Strike: Oakland, 7am | Santa Cruz, 11am | Sacramento, 12pm | UC Davis, 12pm | Labor March, Telegraph and Broadway, Oakland, 12pm | Monterey, 1pm | San Francisco, 5pm | Palo Alto, 5pm | San José, 7pm | Richmond Student Walkout
Related Features: Mobilization Against the Coronation of Trump | With Election of Trump as Next US President, Cities Across the Country Rise Up in Protest | Martin Luther King Jr's Radical Legacy Lives On (2016) | Bay Area Pulls Off 96 Hours of Action as Part of National Call to "Reclaim King’s Legacy" (2015)
