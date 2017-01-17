top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
Dump Trump events
Date Friday January 20
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
UN Plaza
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAllan Fisher
All Out Fri., Jan. 20 to Protest
Trump's Anti-Labor Agenda:

* No to Privatization of Social Security & Medicare!
* No to Right-to-Work (For Less) Laws!
* There Is a Real Solution: Single Payer Now!
* Money for Jobs and Social Services, Not War!
* End All Deportations, Stop All Hate Crimes!
* $15 Minimum Wage and a Union!

Join the Labor Contingent at the Civic Center BART in S.F. on
January 20, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Labor Contingent Assembles in Front of Carl's Jr. (Market & 7th St.)
Bring Your Union Banners and Signs, Wear Union Colors!

ALSO: Join SFLC, JwJ & Bay Rising at the "Dump Trump Inauguration March" on Jan. 20
at 8 am @ Justin Herman Plaza and at 12 noon @ Trump-owned 555 California St.

For more info: http://bit.ly/j20dumptrump
