From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 1/20/2017

Dump Trump events Date Friday January 20 Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM Location Details UN Plaza Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Allan Fisher

Trump's Anti-Labor Agenda:



* No to Privatization of Social Security & Medicare!

* No to Right-to-Work (For Less) Laws!

* There Is a Real Solution: Single Payer Now!

* Money for Jobs and Social Services, Not War!

* End All Deportations, Stop All Hate Crimes!

* $15 Minimum Wage and a Union!



Join the Labor Contingent at the Civic Center BART in S.F. on

January 20, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Labor Contingent Assembles in Front of Carl's Jr. (Market & 7th St.)

Bring Your Union Banners and Signs, Wear Union Colors!



ALSO: Join SFLC, JwJ & Bay Rising at the "Dump Trump Inauguration March" on Jan. 20

at 8 am @ Justin Herman Plaza and at 12 noon @ Trump-owned 555 California St.



For more info:

All Out Fri., Jan. 20 to ProtestTrump's Anti-Labor Agenda:* No to Privatization of Social Security & Medicare!* No to Right-to-Work (For Less) Laws!* There Is a Real Solution: Single Payer Now!* Money for Jobs and Social Services, Not War!* End All Deportations, Stop All Hate Crimes!* $15 Minimum Wage and a Union!Join the Labor Contingent at the Civic Center BART in S.F. onJanuary 20, 2017 @ 4:30 pmLabor Contingent Assembles in Front of Carl's Jr. (Market & 7th St.)Bring Your Union Banners and Signs, Wear Union Colors!ALSO: Join SFLC, JwJ & Bay Rising at the "Dump Trump Inauguration March" on Jan. 20at 8 am @ Justin Herman Plaza and at 12 noon @ Trump-owned 555 California St.For more info: http://bit.ly/j20dumptrump Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 9:37 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

