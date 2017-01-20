From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers ILWU10 Members Speak Out On Trump, Capitalism, The Need For Workers Party And Take Action by Labor Video Project

Friday Jan 20th, 2017 9:43 AM ILWU Local 10 members and leaders spoke out the day before the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Longshore workers talked about the role of the Democrats in failing to take up worker issues and also the need to move toward the formation of a workers party with a program for the working class.

original image (2560x1920)

https://youtu.be/X8496cw13EY

The day before the inauguration of President Trump, ILWU Local 10 members and leaders in San Francisco talk about what the election of Trump means for working people, what needs to be done to defend labor and the growing repression. They also discuss the need for a democratic labor party that will represent all working people.

Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABosvjawnj4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbemaZJIdzQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Gp503j9WSk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeOl-3nbvKI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JUpBpZYwms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08gc9lRReeE

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



ILWU Local 10 Longshore Workers Join Walk-out by UAW 2865 UC Graduate Students in Northern California

January 19, 2017 10:20 PM



WorkWeek radio has learned ILWU Local 10 longshore workers will be joining the work protest by UAW 2865 UC graduate students on President elect Trump's January 20 inaugural day. Longshore workers were interviewed about their fear and concerns. Former ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis said that he was worried that his son who has autism will lose his medicaid coverage if Trump and his cabinet shutdown ACA.

Other longshore workers talked about the need to oppose the repression including at North Dakota Standing Rock Native Reservation. The local has sent a delegation and donation to the Standing Rock tribe and delegates were angry to hear today that journalists are being shot at with rubber bullets. Also the North Dakota National Guard has sent rocket launchers to supposedly guard the DAPA pipeline construction project.

UAW 2865 UCB union members and leaders have been meeting with longshore workers and discussing their struggle for free public education at UC and making it a sanctuary for undocumented students threatened by plans by the Trump administration for mass migration raids.

The closure of Bay Area ports by the work action combined with the UAW 2865 graduate students and support action by IATSE Local 16 makes these actions the most significant work actions nationally. The San Francisco Labor Council is supporting a picket of a Carl's Jr. in San Francisco and then labor delegations will be joining a march from the UN Plaza.

The AFL-CIO has urged its affiliates to attend the January 21 march in DC and marches around the country but are not supporting any national labor march or even national labor conference on how to fight the coming attacks on labor by President Trump and his reactionary cabinet.

There will be a full report on KFPA WorkWeek Radio on Tuesday 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM at 94.1 FM KPFA.org



KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

