East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections
#J20 at UC Berkeley (events)
Date Friday January 20
Time 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
UC Berkeley: multiple locations (see below)
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorN/A
In response to the inauguration of Trump on January 20th, there will be various events and discussions open to the public on UC Berkeley campus. This is not a complete list, as other student and community groups may be planning other events and protests on this day.

9AM to 2PM: Reflection Space at the Center for Gender Equity Resource Center (at the César E. Chávez Student Center)

9:20AM to 12PM: School of Public Health: Walk Out and Teach (150 University Hall)

11AM to 12PM: Reading for Resistance. (Outside the Valley Life Sciences Building, or the Dwinelle Hall lobby if it is raining)

2:30PM to 4PM: Beyond Business as Usual (Sutardja Dai Hall, Banatao Auditorium)
