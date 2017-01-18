In response to the inauguration of Trump on January 20th, there will be various events and discussions open to the public on UC Berkeley campus. This is not a complete list, as other student and community groups may be planning other events and protests on this day.



9AM to 2PM: Reflection Space at the Center for Gender Equity Resource Center (at the César E. Chávez Student Center)



9:20AM to 12PM: School of Public Health: Walk Out and Teach (150 University Hall)



11AM to 12PM: Reading for Resistance. (Outside the Valley Life Sciences Building, or the Dwinelle Hall lobby if it is raining)



2:30PM to 4PM: Beyond Business as Usual (Sutardja Dai Hall, Banatao Auditorium)

