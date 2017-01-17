top
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
Indybay Feature
ReclaimMLK: Oakland People's Budget Assembly Training
Date Wednesday January 18
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, California 94609
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCommunity Democracy Project (Oakland)
Ever wondered what a People's Budget would look like in practice? We're hosting a training session to teach you what you need to know about our initiative, Oakland's current budget process, and how things will be different when our initiative passes. Come to this event to:

Learn about the City budget. Decide what Oakland's budget priorities should be. Engage with our neighbors and friends in building the Oakland People's Budget.

In addition to specifics on the People's Budget, there will be team-building exercises to help hone your community organizing skills and empower your movement-building work on whatever campaigns you choose.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 8:17 PM
