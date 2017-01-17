From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/19/2017

Resist Gender-Based Violence Date Thursday January 19 Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Location Oscar Grant Plaza

Oakland

Organizer/Author righteous rage



We who have experienced gender-based violence are immensely impacted by the reality of the impending predatory federal administration. With an accused rapist at the helm, this government sanctions acts of violent sexual, psychological and physical harm through enacting and promoting gender-based power, in addition to perpetuating a racist, misogynist, xenophobic, classist, ableist, transphobic, and homophobic agenda.



The man who will assume the presidency of the United States and his supporters are not a surprise and are all too familiar. We have seen their faces. We have stared them down. Together we know every line, every tactic, every blueprint for our destruction. We will use this collective knowledge to destroy their agenda. We will use this collective knowledge to take it down.



On January 19th at 6:30 pm, we will come together to affirm that the possibility of a world without gender-based violence persists in the face of the impending administration. We will demand recognition and assert that this vision of another world will be realized through tireless organizing and survivor-led resistance.



Gender-based violence knows no culture, race, gender identity, sexuality, ability or age, though its impact affects different communities with disparity. All are welcome as essential voices in the continued development of our resistance. We will be centering the voices of POC, trans and gender-nonconforming folks, and women. Allies and accomplices are encouraged to attend. Together, we will articulate a space of solidarity, support and resistance.



Bring your righteous rage, your grief, and your dissent to be witnessed and supported by fellow survivors/victims and allies!

_________________________



6:30pm: Meet-up at Oscar Grant Plaza. Be there by 6:45pm, as event will be mobile.



This event will be wheelchair accessible and will have ASL interpretation. We request that you please refrain from wearing fragrances or burning sage at this event out of respect for folks with scent sensitivities.



We will be organizing transportation via car for folks who may not be able to walk far, and may need assistance reaching the eventual end location of the march. These will be volunteer, four-door vehicles and possibly one van. If you need assistance, please let us know at



* We are defining gender-based violence beyond violence against cis women. Gender-based violence is any gender-based enactment of power which results in the perpetuation of violent harm against an individual, family or community. Examples are sexual assault, intimate partner assault, hate crimes against the LGBTQ2 community, or any psychological abuse, gas lighting, economic abuse, child abuse, elder abuse and abuse against disabled folks that occurs as the result of the enactment of gender-based power.



** If you identify as an ally and/or accomplice and would like to be an active part of organizing for this event - in particular, cis men who have not experienced assault - please contact us at



