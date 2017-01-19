From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
Baby bloc @ Oakland general strike
Date
Friday January 20
Time
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Main Library
125 14th St
Oakland
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|Baby bloc
A low risk action for parents and their kids to participate in the January 20th inaugural general strike.
Bring banners and signs!
We'll march to 14th & Broadway.
