



8 AM - Noon: Meet at Justin Herman Plaza, SF (Embarcadero BART) and March to Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Peter Thiel, ICE, and other corporate targets supporting Trump's hate-policies



12 PM: Rally and Alternative Inaugural Concert at 555 California St., SF



For more info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/658612721008515/



For more info email:



---



We are Marching RAIN OR SHINE! Check here for updated RAIN PLAN.

¡informacion en español abajo!



Download ENGLISH Flyer here:

Download SPANISH Flyer here:

Download CHINESE Flyer here:



On January 20th, Donald Trump's inauguration begins a presidential term marked by outright xenophobia, bigotry, sexism, corporate giveaways and hate-fueled policies. We must reclaim our democracy, and show the nation how the Bay Area stands together to defend our communities and fight for justice. On this historic day, stand shoulder to shoulder with your neighbors, co-workers, and friends to RESIST TRUMP and join the movement to protect our healthcare, public education, civil liberties, unions, and environment. #rebelcitiesrising #J20



9 AM - Meet at Justin Herman Plaza, San Francisco (Embarcadero BART) and March to Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Peter Thiel, ICE, and other groups supporting Trump's hate-fueled policies. Greeters will be at Justin Herman Plaza anytime between 8AM and 10 AM to direct you where to join the march, or follow the hashtag on social media to find our location: #rebelcitiesrising



10:00 AM - Children's March starts at Sansome & Market St. (Montgomery BART)



11:30 AM: Rally at 555 California St., San Francisco [Bank of America Building with Trump owned property]



Rallies and marches will be family-friendly!



This event is being organized by Jobs with Justice - San Francisco (jwjsf.org) and Bay Rising (bayrising.org). For more information, please email:

--

ESPANOL



Folleto en Español:



Marcha de Toma de Posesión “Resistamos a Trump”

viernes, 20 de enero



9 AM Marcha comienza en Justin Herman Plaza

10 AM Marcha de los ninos empieza en Sansome St y Market St (Montgomery BART)

11:30 AM mitin enfrente del 555 California St, edificio de Donald Trump

Confirme su asistencia e invite en Facebook.



Este 20 de enero, Donald Trump tomará posesión de la presidencia de los Estados Unidos, comenzando un cuatrienio de xenofobia, racismo, sexismo, cuatismo y políticas repletas de odio. ¡Recuperemos nuestra democracia y demostremos a todo el país que defenderemos a nuestras comunidades y que lucharemos por justicia!



Es este día histórico, mantengámonos codo a codo con nuestros vecinos, colegas de trabajo y amigos y RESISTAMOS A TRUMP. Únase al movimiento para salvar a nuestro cuidado médico, educación pública, derechos civiles, sindicatos y protecciones medioambientales. #J20 #rebelcitiesrising



Confirme su asistencia e invite a sus amigos en Facebook. Cargue el volante en PDF aqui: On January 20th, Donald Trump's inauguration begins a presidential term marked by outright xenophobia, bigotry, sexism, corporate giveaways and hate-fueled policies. Stand together to DUMP TRUMP and join the movement to save our healthcare, public education, civil liberties and environmental protections. Rallies and marches will be family-friendly. #rebelcitiesrising #J208 AM - Noon: Meet at Justin Herman Plaza, SF (Embarcadero BART) and March to Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Peter Thiel, ICE, and other corporate targets supporting Trump's hate-policies12 PM: Rally and Alternative Inaugural Concert at 555 California St., SFFor more info: http://bit.ly/j20dumptrump For more info email: info [at] bayrising.org ---We are Marching RAIN OR SHINE! Check here for updated RAIN PLAN.¡informacion en español abajo!Download ENGLISH Flyer here: http://bit.ly/flyerj20English Download SPANISH Flyer here: http://bit.ly/flyerj20finalSpanish Download CHINESE Flyer here: http://bit.ly/flyerj20finalChinese On January 20th, Donald Trump's inauguration begins a presidential term marked by outright xenophobia, bigotry, sexism, corporate giveaways and hate-fueled policies. We must reclaim our democracy, and show the nation how the Bay Area stands together to defend our communities and fight for justice. On this historic day, stand shoulder to shoulder with your neighbors, co-workers, and friends to RESIST TRUMP and join the movement to protect our healthcare, public education, civil liberties, unions, and environment. #rebelcitiesrising #J209 AM - Meet at Justin Herman Plaza, San Francisco (Embarcadero BART) and March to Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Peter Thiel, ICE, and other groups supporting Trump's hate-fueled policies. Greeters will be at Justin Herman Plaza anytime between 8AM and 10 AM to direct you where to join the march, or follow the hashtag on social media to find our location: #rebelcitiesrising10:00 AM - Children's March starts at Sansome & Market St. (Montgomery BART)11:30 AM: Rally at 555 California St., San Francisco [Bank of America Building with Trump owned property]Rallies and marches will be family-friendly!This event is being organized by Jobs with Justice - San Francisco (jwjsf.org) and Bay Rising (bayrising.org). For more information, please email: info [at] bayrising.org --ESPANOLFolleto en Español: http://bit.ly/flyerj20finalSpanish Marcha de Toma de Posesión “Resistamos a Trump”viernes, 20 de enero9 AM Marcha comienza en Justin Herman Plaza10 AM Marcha de los ninos empieza en Sansome St y Market St (Montgomery BART)11:30 AM mitin enfrente del 555 California St, edificio de Donald TrumpConfirme su asistencia e invite en Facebook.Este 20 de enero, Donald Trump tomará posesión de la presidencia de los Estados Unidos, comenzando un cuatrienio de xenofobia, racismo, sexismo, cuatismo y políticas repletas de odio. ¡Recuperemos nuestra democracia y demostremos a todo el país que defenderemos a nuestras comunidades y que lucharemos por justicia!Es este día histórico, mantengámonos codo a codo con nuestros vecinos, colegas de trabajo y amigos y RESISTAMOS A TRUMP. Únase al movimiento para salvar a nuestro cuidado médico, educación pública, derechos civiles, sindicatos y protecciones medioambientales. #J20 #rebelcitiesrisingConfirme su asistencia e invite a sus amigos en Facebook. Cargue el volante en PDF aqui: http://bit.ly/flyerj20 . Los mítines y las marchas serán adecuados para familias. Venga a la Plaza Justin Herman cerca del Embarcadero entre las 8AM y 12PM. Habrá personas que le dirigirán a las acciones. Inscríbase para recibir futuros detalles en Eventbrite. Organizado por Jobs with Justice - San Francisco (jwjsf.org) y Bay Rising (bayrising.org). Para más detalles, comuníquese con info [at] bayrising.org

http://bit.ly/j20dumptrump For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 9:47 AM