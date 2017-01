On January 20th, Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States. What does this mean for women, people of color, minorities, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community? It means that now more than ever, we must stand together, to fight for equal rights and dignity.



https://www.facebook.com/seiu521Region2/ JOIN US IN PEACEFUL PROTEST on JANUARY 19TH, at 5pm at the Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076.On January 20th, Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States. What does this mean for women, people of color, minorities, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community? It means that now more than ever, we must stand together, to fight for equal rights and dignity.HANDS AROUND THE PLAZA, UNITY THROUGH DIVERSITY!

original image (2048x1365)

