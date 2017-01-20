|
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
J20 Inauguration Protest, March and Rally
About 400+ people rallied and marched in protest of the trump inauguration in downtown Santa Cruz on 1.20.17
Approx 2-300 people peacefully marched from UCSC campus down Mission St. to the Clock tower to meet and rally with 200+ more demonstrators who later marched downtown and back to the town clock.
