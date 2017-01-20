top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
J20 Inauguration Protest, March and Rally
by Not My President
Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
About 400+ people rallied and marched in protest of the trump inauguration in downtown Santa Cruz on 1.20.17
sm_inp-02.jpg
original image (4222x2843)
Approx 2-300 people peacefully marched from UCSC campus down Mission St. to the Clock tower to meet and rally with 200+ more demonstrators who later marched downtown and back to the town clock.
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-03.jpg
original image (4587x2661)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-04.jpg
original image (4166x3456)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-05.jpg
original image (4130x3023)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-08.jpg
original image (4609x3094)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-09.jpg
original image (2926x3182)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-12.jpg
original image (4357x2633)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-15.jpg
original image (4587x3085)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-22.jpg
original image (4138x2544)
§
by Not My President Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM
sm_inp-23.jpg
original image (4113x2973)
