J20 Inauguration Protest, March and Rally by Not My President

Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:47 PM

About 400+ people rallied and marched in protest of the trump inauguration in downtown Santa Cruz on 1.20.17

Approx 2-300 people peacefully marched from UCSC campus down Mission St. to the Clock tower to meet and rally with 200+ more demonstrators who later marched downtown and back to the town clock.