top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
Bay Area Resist Trump / Marcha “Resistamos a Trump”
Date Friday January 20
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
Justin Herman Plaza
San Francisco
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorJobs with Justice - SF
We are Marching RAIN OR SHINE! Check here for updated RAIN PLAN.

¡nformacion en español abajo!

Download ENGLISH Flyer here: http://bit.ly/flyerj20English
Download SPANISH Flyer here: http://bit.ly/flyerj20finalSpanish
Download CHINESE Flyer here: http://bit.ly/flyerj20finalChinese

On January 20th, Donald Trump's inauguration begins a presidential term marked by outright xenophobia, bigotry, sexism, corporate giveaways and hate-fueled policies. We must reclaim our democracy, and show the nation how the Bay Area stands together to defend our communities and fight for justice. On this historic day, stand shoulder to shoulder with your neighbors, co-workers, and friends to RESIST TRUMP and join the movement to protect our healthcare, public education, civil liberties, unions, and environment. #rebelcitiesrising #J20

9 AM - Meet at Justin Herman Plaza, San Francisco (Embarcadero BART) and March to Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Peter Thiel, ICE, and other groups supporting Trump's hate-fueled policies. Greeters will be at Justin Herman Plaza anytime between 8AM and 10 AM to direct you where to join the march, or follow the hashtag on social media to find our location: #rebelcitiesrising

10:00 AM - Children's March starts at Sansome & Market St. (Montgomery BART)

11:30 AM: Rally at 555 California St., San Francisco [Bank of America Building with Trump owned property]

Rallies and marches will be family-friendly!

This event is being organized by Jobs with Justice - San Francisco (jwjsf.org) and Bay Rising (bayrising.org). For more information, please email: info [at] bayrising.org
--
ESPANOL

Folleto en Español: http://bit.ly/flyerj20finalSpanish

Marcha de Toma de Posesión “Resistamos a Trump”
viernes, 20 de enero

9 AM Marcha comienza en Justin Herman Plaza
10 AM Marcha de los ninos empieza en Sansome St y Market St (Montgomery BART)
11:30 AM mitin enfrente del 555 California St, edificio de Donald Trump
Confirme su asistencia e invite en Facebook.

Este 20 de enero, Donald Trump tomará posesión de la presidencia de los Estados Unidos, comenzando un cuatrienio de xenofobia, racismo, sexismo, cuatismo y políticas repletas de odio. ¡Recuperemos nuestra democracia y demostremos a todo el país que defenderemos a nuestras comunidades y que lucharemos por justicia!

Es este día histórico, mantengámonos codo a codo con nuestros vecinos, colegas de trabajo y amigos y RESISTAMOS A TRUMP. Únase al movimiento para salvar a nuestro cuidado médico, educación pública, derechos civiles, sindicatos y protecciones medioambientales. #J20 #rebelcitiesrising

Confirme su asistencia e invite a sus amigos en Facebook. Cargue el volante en PDF aqui: http://bit.ly/flyerj20. Los mítines y las marchas serán adecuados para familias. Venga a la Plaza Justin Herman cerca del Embarcadero entre las 8AM y 12PM. Habrá personas que le dirigirán a las acciones. Inscríbase para recibir futuros detalles en Eventbrite. Organizado por Jobs with Justice - San Francisco (jwjsf.org) y Bay Rising (bayrising.org). Para más detalles, comuníquese con info [at] bayrising.org.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6586127210...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 20th, 2017 1:19 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code