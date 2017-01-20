From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers On J20 SEIU 1021 SF General A Hospital Healthcare Workers And Docs Protest Trump Agenda by Labor Video Project

Friday Jan 20th, 2017 8:15 PM Dozens of San Francisco General Hospital workers protested the attacks on public healthcare by Trump and the growing privatization and corporatization at SF General Hospital renamed "Zuckerberg" SF General.

Many participants demanded that there be single payer healthcare system in California and nationally and any tax cuts to the wealthy by Trump in California be turned over to public healthcare and education needs.

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org SF General Hospital workers on January 20, 2017 rallied and protested against the attack by incoming President Trump on public healthcare. The rally was organized by SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital chapter and it included SEIU 1021 workers, nurses and doctors as well as supporters of public healthcare. Many discussed the life and death situation that poor face in healthcare and the privatization and ongoing corporatization of healthcare at the renamed "Zuckerberg" SF General Hospital.Many participants demanded that there be single payer healthcare system in California and nationally and any tax cuts to the wealthy by Trump in California be turned over to public healthcare and education needs.Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/-gnfl4JNGrA

