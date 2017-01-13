From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/18/2017

Demand Resignation of DA Mark Peterson Date Wednesday January 18 Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Location Details District Attorney’s Office

900 Ward St, Martinez, CA 94553

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12 Noon Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Gene Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

District Attorney’s Office

900 Ward St, Martinez, CA 94553

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12 Noon



Dear Friends,



It is time to act. How much shameless corruption are we going to tolerate? As a community, we must fight back.



Contra Costa’s District Attorney Mark Peterson has violated the law. He has admitted to embezzlement, fraud, and perjury. He claims to be "humbled and embarrassed by his errors of judgment;" he says he will pay a fine for his "mistakes and errors." Admission of guilt does not negate the fact that he broke the law and was caught red-handed only after an audit was conducted.



As the top law enforcement official, DA Mark Peterson is required to uphold and enforce the law but has failed miserably at his job. He lacks the ability to act in an ethical and lawful manner. He has proven repeatedly that he has no integrity. For instance, he publicly blamed unarmed 24 year old Pedie Perez for causing his own murder and has contributed to the cover-up by not charging the officer despite overwhelming evidence that contradicts Officer Wallace Jensen’s LIES. Eyewitnesses reported to the family and police that Pedie never tried to take the officer’s gun and even DNA supports their statements. DA Mark Peterson lacks the ability to analyze facts, and exercise impartial judgement based on the evidence provided.



Citizens are prosecuted for embezzlement, fraud and perjury. Why shouldn’t he be charged according to his crimes? We don’t get to pay fines and keep our $300K annual salary!!! When is he going to be prosecuted? When is his license to practice law going to be revoked?



A demonstration of concerned Contra Costa County residents and supporters is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, at 12 noon to demand Mark Peterson's resignation. We will assemble at DA Mark Peterson's Office at 900 Ward St, Martinez.



Attorney Pamela Price will be speaking at the event. Ms. Price is the gutsy attorney who rescued the main witness in the police sex scandal after the Richmond Police Department sent her to Florida.



Thank you for your support, on behalf of

Justice4Pedie.com and the Oscar Grant Committee



