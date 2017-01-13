top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Demand Resignation of DA Mark Peterson
Date Wednesday January 18
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
District Attorney’s Office
900 Ward St, Martinez, CA 94553
Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12 Noon
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorGene Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Demand Resignation of DA Mark Peterson
District Attorney’s Office
900 Ward St, Martinez, CA 94553
Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12 Noon

Dear Friends,

It is time to act.  How much shameless corruption are we going to tolerate? As a community, we must fight back. 

Contra Costa’s District Attorney Mark Peterson has violated the law. He has admitted to embezzlement, fraud, and perjury. He claims to be "humbled and embarrassed by his errors of judgment;" he says he will pay a fine for his "mistakes and errors."  Admission of guilt does not negate the fact that he broke the law and was caught red-handed only after an audit was conducted.

As the top law enforcement official, DA Mark Peterson is required to uphold and enforce the law but has failed miserably at his job. He lacks the ability to act in an ethical and lawful manner. He has proven repeatedly that he has no integrity. For instance, he publicly blamed unarmed 24 year old Pedie Perez for causing his own murder and has contributed to the cover-up by not charging the officer despite overwhelming evidence that contradicts Officer Wallace Jensen’s LIES. Eyewitnesses reported to the family and police that Pedie never tried to take the officer’s gun and even DNA supports their statements. DA Mark Peterson lacks the ability to analyze facts, and exercise impartial judgement based on the evidence provided.

Citizens are prosecuted for embezzlement, fraud and perjury. Why shouldn’t he be charged according to his crimes? We don’t get to pay fines and keep our $300K annual salary!!! When is he going to be prosecuted? When is his license to practice law going to be revoked?

A demonstration of concerned Contra Costa County residents and supporters is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, at 12 noon to demand Mark Peterson's resignation. We will assemble at DA Mark Peterson's Office at 900 Ward St, Martinez.

Attorney Pamela Price will be speaking at the event. Ms. Price is the gutsy attorney who rescued the main witness in the police sex scandal after the Richmond Police Department sent her to Florida.   

Thank you for your support, on behalf of
Justice4Pedie.com and the Oscar Grant Committee

*If you have any questions regarding this petition, please email Patricia Perez at picklesace [at] gmail.com.
