J20 Shutdown Carl's Jr, Hardee's and Green Burritto (everywhere)
Date
Friday January 20
Time
8:00 AM
-
8:00 PM
Location Details
http://www.carlsjr.com/locations
Event Type
Protest
|Fight for 15 Oakland
On #J20 shut down Carl's Jr, Hardee's, Green Burrito stores wherever you are. Let Trump and Puzder know we won't go back! The fight is on! Respond with locations you will be holding down on #J20
#FightForFifteen
