On #J20 shut down Carl's Jr, Hardee's, Green Burrito stores wherever you are. Let Trump and Puzder know we won't go back! The fight is on! Respond with locations you will be holding down on #J20



#FightForFifteen







https://www.facebook.com/events/3883531681... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 9:42 AM