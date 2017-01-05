From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Inauguration Eve Meditation & Prayer
Date
Thursday January 19
Time
12:00 PM
1:00 PM
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), Downtown Oakland at 12th St. BART Station
1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|Citizens Intelligence Alliance
We will be meditating on Inauguration Eve at 12 noon at Oscar Grant Plaza. This is a loosely organized event and you are welcome to participate in your own way. We will be meditating silently for an hour, in anticipation of the battle to come.
Raine or shine.
