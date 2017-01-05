top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Government & Elections
Inauguration Eve Meditation & Prayer
Date Thursday January 19
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), Downtown Oakland at 12th St. BART Station
1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorCitizens Intelligence Alliance
We will be meditating on Inauguration Eve at 12 noon at Oscar Grant Plaza. This is a loosely organized event and you are welcome to participate in your own way. We will be meditating silently for an hour, in anticipation of the battle to come.

Raine or shine.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 6:39 PM
Add Your Comments
