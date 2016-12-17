top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
Disrupt J20: San Jose Rally and March Against Trump
Date Friday January 20
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDump Trump San Jose
General Strike
No Work
No School
No Shopping
No Business as Usual
No Trump Presidency
sm_15178122_1617626225209364_5197293664926618077_n.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/9705587963...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 11:22 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
