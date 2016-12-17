From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Disrupt J20: San Jose Rally and March Against Trump
|
Date
|
Friday January 20
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Dump Trump San Jose
|
General Strike
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 11:22 PM
No Work
No School
No Shopping
No Business as Usual
No Trump Presidency
